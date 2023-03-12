Texas K-9 dies from venomous snake bite during training exercise

Lenin was the first dog to work with Baytown PD which was able to detect bombs and guns. He was a 2-year-old "maliherd," which is a mix between a Belgium malinois and a German shepherd.

"The Baytown Police Department mourns the loss of K9 Lenin. He was one of our own as surely as any other officer in this agency is one of our own. For us, that means he was family and he will be missed but never forgotten. Our hearts are heavy for his partner, K9 Officer Kinzie, who lost not only a partner, but a faithful friend. K9 Lenin made significant contributions to the safety of Baytown in his short time with our department and he will be missed," Baytown Police Chief John Stringer said.