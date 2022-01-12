Barber shot, killed while cutting child's hair in Washington

Police are still searching for a suspect who ran from the scene. He was described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing all black clothing.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barber was shot and killed while cutting an 8-year-old boy's hair in Puyallup Wednesday night.

Just after 5 p.m., someone entered JQ Barber Shop on 112 East Stewart Avenue, approached the 43-year-old victim and shot him multiple times, according to the Puyallup Police Department (PPD).

The victim was identified as the owner of the barbershop.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot and police are still searching for him. He was described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing all-black clothing.

The child, the child's mother, another barber and one other customer were in the shop when the crime occurred. No one else was harmed.

At this time, police believe this was a targeted shooting and preliminary information shows that nothing was taken from the shop. Police said the danger to the community is believed to be low.

Police are asking anyone who works or lives in the area to check their security cameras for anyone matching the description. If you locate a video of the suspect, you are asked to call the Puyallup Police Department tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov and reference case #2233401763

