Mom delivers baby girl in family car's front seat outside Texas hospital

The mom delivered a healthy baby girl three minutes after parking at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The birth of the second daughter of Morgyn Chadwick and John Rizk did not go according to plan.

Baby Imogen was born Dec. 20 in the parking lot of Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, in the front seat of the family’s Subaru.

Chadwick said her contractions started that morning. She was in touch with her doctor and thought it was too early to head to the hospital. The couple realized they were out of time hours later after they picked up their two-year-old daughter, Olivia, from preschool.

They said the drive to the hospital in rush hour traffic was chaotic, to say the least.

“Do we get on the freeway or do we stay on the feeder? Luckily we decided to stay on the feeder because the freeway was packed, and it was a dead stop,” recalled Rizk.

The family from Porter made it to the hospital parking lot just in time.

“I’m in the front basically screaming because of the pain and so much happening. I felt really bad because my daughter, Olivia, was in the back. I could hear her back there saying, ‘I don’t like this. This is loud,'” said Morgyn.

Security officer Miguel Rubio found them in the parking lot.

“I get on the radio and call dispatch. I tell them, 'Hey, baby is coming. Let labor and delivery know they need to hurry,'” said Rubio.

Little Imogen was delivered three minutes after the family arrived in the parking lot. She was born a healthy 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

Chadwick said she did want a natural birth, and she feels blessed that happened and her husband was able to catch the baby.