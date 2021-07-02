Authorities: Guard hid pills in Rice Krispies treats

Arrest warrants say 43-year-old Marcy Shaffer took the treats out of their original packages, pushed the pills inside and put them in a plastic bag.

Authorities say a guard has been fired and arrested after trying to smuggle prescription stimulant pills into a South Carolina women’s prison by hiding them in Rice Krispies treats.

Arrest warrants say 43-year-old Marcy Shaffer took the treats out of their original packages, pushed the pills inside and put them in a plastic bag.

Prison officials say Shaffer was caught Thursday as she tried to take the treats into the Camille Graham Correctional Institution.

Investigators say Shaffer hid four amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills in the treats and had two more in a prescription bottle which was not labeled for the drugs.

Marcy T. Shaffer, 43, of Columbia, a correctional officer at Camille Graham CI, was arrested on drug and contraband charges today.

Shaffer is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, furnishing prisoners with contraband and misconduct in office.