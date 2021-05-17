Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

Yui Inoue said Monday through a Japanese interpreter that she “did not kill anybody.”

An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them.

Yui Inoue said Monday through a Japanese interpreter that she “did not kill anybody.”

The Tempe woman is facing two counts of first-degree murder. She was ordered held on a $2 million cash bond.

Inoue went to a Tempe police station Saturday morning and told officers that “she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children,” according to charging documents.

Police said they had been called to the woman’s apartment earlier Saturday morning because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Her husband told investigators he slept in his car in a parking lot. He told authorities he did not think she would harm their children.

Later that morning, different officers went to the apartment and discovered the bodies of both children under a blanket and boxes, as well as a large amount of blood.

Prosecutors say her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were cut, mutilated and nearly decapitated.

Tempe police recovered a meat cleaver with a 6-inch blade from her car. It was in a bag containing clothes with bloodstains.