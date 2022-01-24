Amy Schneider passes Matt Amodio for 2nd most consecutive wins in 'Jeopardy!'

Schneider has now won 39 straight games and has won more than $1.3 million during the streak.

BURBANK, California — "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has surpassed Matt Amodio for the second-longest winning streak in the quiz show's history.

Scheiner, a native of Dayton, is fourth in total winnings, behind Ken Jennings with $2.5 million; James Holzhauer, $2.46 million, and Amodio, $1.52 million.

Amodio, an Ohio State graduate, earned his winnings last year when he won 38 straight games.