3 American tourists found dead at Bahamas resort after some fell ill

A fourth American tourist was airlifted to a hospital, officials said.

EXUMA, The Bahamas — Three U.S. tourists have died at a resort in the Bahamas after some fell ill, officials of the Atlantic island nation confirmed, and another was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper issued a statement Friday saying that police are investigating and the cause of death was unknown, though foul play “is not suspected.”

Their identities were not initially made public.

The health minister, Dr. Michael Darville, told Eyewitness News Bahamas on Saturday that some hotel guests went to a clinic Thursday with nausea and vomiting, were treated and left. Three guests were later found dead. A fourth was flown to a hospital.

He said the environmental health scientists, physicians and others were investigating to ensure there was not a public health hazard.

“We feel that what we are seeing is an isolated case associated in a particular area,” he said, adding that investigators are doing toxicology and blood tests to help determine the cause of the illness.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville, who led delegation to investigate the deaths of 3 Americans at Sandals on Friday and an American woman airlifted to NP for medical treatment, says the incident appears to be limited to the four guests in a “particular area”. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ITFPfZgZlA — Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) May 7, 2022

Cooper was filling in for Prime Minister Philip E. Davis, who was out of the country.

The head of communications for the prime minister's office, Latrae L. Rahming, tweeted that the deaths occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay in Exuma.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts confirmed the deaths of three guests to multiple outlets.

"A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities," a company spokesperson told CNN and USA Today. The company did not mention a fourth hospitalized tourist.