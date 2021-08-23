American Airlines will not serve alcohol on flights until 2022

The suspension is part of the effort to cut down on unruly and violent passengers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — American Airlines says it will not serve alcohol in the main cabin of its flights until January 18, 2022, when the US mask mandate on public transportation is now set to expire.

Alcohol service was set to resume on Sept. 13, when the transportation mask mandate was originally set to expire.

American says it's extending its suspension to match the new date in January.

The Federal Aviation Administration has received upwards of 3,800 unruly passenger reports so far this year.