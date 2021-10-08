Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence

Amanda Carmack was found guilty last month for killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea, in September 2019.

GAS CITY, Ind. — A Gas City woman was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for the murder of her stepdaughter two years ago.

Amanda Carmack was found guilty last month of killing 10-year-old Skylea Carmack in September 2019. The jury recommended the sentence after convicting her of murder, neglect of a dependent and strangulation.

According to court documents, Amanda Carmack told investigators Skylea disappeared after she told her to clean her room while she made dinner. Asked if she killed the girl, Carmack neither admitted to the crime or denied it.