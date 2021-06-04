Alleged stalker accused of trying to kidnap former co-worker, shooting her husband

The victim had made reports of Davis sitting outside her home and leaving candy and food on her doorstep.

A man in Oklahoma has been arrested after trying to kidnap a former female co-worker and shooting her husband on Friday.

The Tulsa Police Department said the suspect, identified as Justin Arthur-Ray Davis, had been stalking the victim for over a month after he resigned from their workplace.

The victim had made reports of Davis sitting outside her home and leaving candy and food on her doorstep.

On Friday, when the victim and her husband were walking to a vehicle, they spotted Davis sitting in his truck.

Police said Davis exited the vehicle with a shotgun and ran after the couple.

The couple went back inside but Davis shot through the door, hitting the husband in the hand.

Davis was able to enter the home and grabbed the victim, pulling her down the stairs.

Police said neighbors were awoken by the noise and called 911. Witnesses told police they saw Davis choke and punch the victim.

The husband came downstairs and Davis pointed the gun at him saying he will kill him if the victim doesn't get in his truck.

After Davis fired two shots into the air, officers arrived and Davis took off.

While attempting to take an off-ramp, police said Davis crashed his truck as he lost control of it.

Davis was taken to a local hospital for a laceration to the head before he was taken into jail.

Officers recovered the shotgun and ammunition at the scene of the accident.