Alec Baldwin and wife Hiliaria welcome fifth child together

LOS ANGELES — It's a party of five for Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

The couple on Wednesday announced the arrival of a baby boy, their fifth child together.

“We had a baby last night,” Hilaria Baldwin said on Instagram with a photo of parents and child. “He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name.”

Alec Baldwin later shared the same photo, adding the Spanish caption, “Número Cinco está aqui.....(Para mi, número seis)," or “Number five is here.....(For me number six).”

Baldwin has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.