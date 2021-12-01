Large crowds fill the streets of Tuscaloosa following Alabama victory despite COVID-19 concerns

The potential superspreader event was captured live on television.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama's national championship victory is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The Crimson Tide won its 18th national title on Monday, but it's the tidal wave of fans that took to the streets after their victory that took social media by storm.

Hundreds of videos online show fans in Tuscaloosa, Alabama parading through the streets packed like sardines, clearly ignoring social distancing.

The image of a potential superspreader event stunned ESPN's Scott Van Pelt live on air.

"Well, that's Tuscaloosa, Alabama," Pelt said. "That's a college town, we got college kids, and what can you say?...who knows if they're masking."

SVP reacts to the scene in Tuscaloosa after Alabama wins the national championship. pic.twitter.com/27mUo4gEr9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2021

Last Friday, in anticipation of an Alabama victory, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox asked fans to avoid large gatherings and wear face masks during the big game.

Alabama has recorded more than 404,000 coronavirus cases as of Jan. 11, with a positivity rate of 20 percent.

The Strip in Tuscaloosa pic.twitter.com/R41YZdsoc2 — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) January 12, 2021

Traffic cameras later showed police dispersing the large crowd.