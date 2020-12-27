Wrestling star Jon Huber, known as Brodie Lee in AEW, dies at 41

Jon Huber, who wrestled as Brodie Lee in AEW and as Luke Harper during his time with WWE, died from a lung issue not related to COVID-19, his wife said.

Jon Huber, an AEW wrestler who previously starred in WWE, died Saturday at the age of 41.

Huber wrestled under the name Brodie Lee in AEW and as Luke Harper in WWE.

Huber's wife, Amanda, said in an Instagram post that Jon Huber died because of a lung issue that was not related to COVID-19.

"My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken," Amanda Huber wrote. "The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now."

She added that her husband died surrounded by love ones. She went on to praising the Mayo Clinic, "literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love."

“In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way—a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Brodie Lee.”

Huber wrestler for the WWE from 2012 to 2019. He later signed with AEW and made his debut there in March 2020. According to ESPN, Huber had not been on AEW television since early October.

He is survived by his wife Amanda, and their two children.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41. WWE extends its condolences to Huber’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/hZnBguE4Mj — WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2020

Former and current wrestling stars have been sharing tributes to Huber on social media.

This is heartbreaking. I'm at a legit loss for words right now. Such a kind, talented dude. Absolutely one of a kind.. #RIPBrodieLee — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 27, 2020