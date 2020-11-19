Three small children found abandoned at the Texas border this week

The children, ages 2, 4 and 6, carried handwritten notes with contact information and birth certificates.

ROMA, Texas — Border patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have found three abandoned children this week.

Two were siblings, ages 2 and 6, who were found alone Wednesday near the Roma Port of Entry.

The 6-year-old told agents she and her little brother are from Honduras. She carried a handwritten note with contact information and birth certificates.

Agents were able to reach an aunt who lives in the United States, but she said she didn’t know where the children’s parents are.

On Monday, Agents in Hidalgo discovered a 4-year-old girl who was traveling without her parents in a group of 36 undocumented immigrants who rafted across the Rio Grande. That child also carried a handwritten note with contact information for a parent in the United States. She also had a phone number written on the inside of her coat. Agents called her father who claimed the mother abandoned the little girl.

All three children were checked out by medical staff before being “processed accordingly.”

“Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation,” the CBPRGV said in a statement.

“The fact that these children were left alone by human smugglers exemplifies their blatant disregard for the safety of the individuals they smuggle”, stated Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian S. Hastings.