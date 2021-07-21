9/11 Memorial & Museum struggling to keep doors open due to pandemic impacting ticket sales

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum relies on ticket sales, which are down significantly due to the pandemic. The museum is now asking people to donate to stay afloat.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Saturday marks 20 years since nearly 3,000 people lost their lives during the deadliest attack on American soil.

The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York works to preserve the history of that tragic day, but now there's reaching out in the form of a fundraiser to help keep their doors open.

The museum is facing a financial squeeze due to the pandemic.

During a normal day before the pandemic, the museum sells about 8,500 tickets. On Thursday, that number was just 4,500, according to CBS News in New York.

The museum’s budget relies heavily on ticket sales.

“That amounted to about 85% of all of our income, pre-pandemic, and it covered about 92% of our operating expenses,” said museum president and CEO Alice Greenwald.

Greenwald said, initially, 60% of the 340-person staff were furloughed or laid off, but about 160 are now back.

“A very large percentage of our budget does go into the maintenance, security and operations,” Greenwald said.

While the museum costs $26 per ticket, the memorial is free and open seven days a week. The reflecting pools require upkeep, as do the 400 trees.

As part of the budget cuts, the museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Ticket sales dropped nearly $45 million last year.

Museum leaders say they have an obligation to preserve the history of 9/11 and the memories of the lives lost.

The memorial and museum opened on Sept. 11, 2011.

The memorial bears 2,983 names of people who lost their lives — 2,753 people who were killed in New York, 184 people who were killed at the Pentagon, 40 people who were killed on United Airlines Flight 93 and six people who were killed at the World Trade Center bombing in February 1993.

The museum holds thousands of images and personal artifacts from the attacks.