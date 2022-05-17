8-year-old girl hid in cooler to stay safe during Buffalo supermarket massacre

Londin Thomas was at the Tops grocery store with her parents Saturday when the shooting started.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the survivors of this weekend's massacre at a Buffalo supermarket was an 8-year-old girl who hid in the back of a milk cooler during a racially motivated attack.

Londin Thomas was at the Tops grocery store with her parents Saturday when the shooting started.

"We all ran to the back where the milk freezes were at and he was shooting at the milk and the milk was leaking through the metal, but the bullet did not go through the metal. My dad was just trying to hide me," Londin said.

Londin's mom says the moments when she was looking for her daughter were the most terrifying of her life.

Ten people were killed and three others were wounded by Payton Gendron. Officials say Gendron wanted to kill as many Black people as possible. Police said he shot 11 Black and two white victims before surrendering to authorities.