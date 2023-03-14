8-year-old Florida boy accused of cutting another child's throat, reports say

A 13-year-old child was left with 3-inch cut on his neck, reports say.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy allegedly cut another child's throat and threatened to "kill everyone" on Saturday in Lake County, Florida, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. in a home in Clermont where an 8-year-old fought and choked a 13-year-old boy, according to an incident report obtained by the New York Post.

The Post reported the 8-year-old choked the 13-year-old for about 10 seconds before the older boy was able to kick him off.

Sometime later, the older boy was trying to speak with the younger boy who reportedly had grabbed a knife. As the 13-year-old approached him, the 8-year-old swung and cut his throat, Orlando's FOX 35 reported.

A nearby neighbor was able to take the knife from the boy and gave it to the adult in the home, the Post explained.

The newspaper said the 13-year-old was left with a 3-inch cut on his neck. He was later examined by a paramedic but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Both reports say after slashing the 13-year-old's neck, the 8-year-old went back inside the home to look for another knife and threatened to kill everyone.

The child was taken to the Lake County Detention Center on multiple charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation and aggravated assault.