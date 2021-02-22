75-year-old protester files lawsuit against City of Buffalo and police officers

Martin Gugino suffered a fractured skull after being pushed over by two Buffalo Police Officers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo protester pushed by Buffalo Police officers in Niagara Square last summer has filed a lawsuit against the city and police officers involved

It's been nearly two weeks since Erie County's District Attorney announced a grand jury has dismissed the case against two Buffalo Police Officers who were seen on camera pushing over a 75-year-old protester. And now, that protester is suing the City of Buffalo.

On July 4, 2020 Martin Gugino was seen approaching officers during a protest after curfew. The video shows Officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe shoving him over. Gugino fell to the ground and suffered a skull fracture.

The grand jury dismissed the case, and on Monday lawyers from Lipsitz Green Scime & Cambria announced the lawsuit against the city.

The lawsuit claims that the city enacted an "unconstitutional and draconian" week-long curfew, one “selectively enforced against peaceful protesters” like Gugino. Moreover, the defendants used “unlawful and unnecessary force” against the seventy-five-year-old Gugino in an effort to “suppress the exercise of his constitutional rights”.

“Let us not forget Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) recent words” said Melissa Wischerath, co-counsel for Gugino, “that the five freedoms enshrined in the first amendment – speech, religion, press, assembly, and protest – are clustered together because they are interconnecting. You do not have freedom of speech unless you have freedom of protest. By assaulting Martin Gugino as he peacefully protested in Niagara Square, the City and BPD attacked Martin Gugino’s most fundamental rights as an American. If any one person’s rights are suppressed by the state, it harms all of us by eroding the foundation of our constitution.”