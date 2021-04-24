Police: 3-year-old boy shot, killed at child's birthday party in Florida

Police say the shooter took off from the home and now investigators are asking for the public's help finding them.

MIAMI — Police say a 3-year-old boy was killed at a child’s birthday party in South Florida.

Miami-Dade police were alerted to the shooting Saturday night by a system that detects and tracks gunshots.

When they arrived at the home, officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to a hospital where he died.

The Miami-Dade Police Department says a 21-year-old woman who also was shot was taken to another hospital.

CBS4 reports shots were fired after a fight started outside the Airbnb rental that was booked for the event.

“They killed him. Oh God, he is still on my mind. I was just playing with him,” the boy’s uncle, Adrian Annestor, who was at the party told the outlet. “I wish it could have been me because I’ve lived long enough. He couldn’t even say mom and dad,” he said.

The shooter took off from the home and now investigators are asking for the public's help in finding them.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tells CBS4 that those responsible for the shooting will be found and held accountable.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Detective K. Thelwell at 305-471-2400. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 4/24/21, Elijah LaFrance was killed in the area of N. Miami Avenue & NE 158 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VbAC4hqdOj — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 25, 2021