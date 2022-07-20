3-year-old boy dies after falling from 18th floor of Chicago high-rise

The boy fell on a three-story parking structure that sits between the complex and another building.

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old boy died on Tuesday after falling from the 18th floor of a high rise in Chicago.

The child fell out of the Lake View Towers complex around 7 p.m., according to CBS News.

Investigators are looking into if anyone was in the apartment with the child at the time of the incident.

The window opens inward and only has enough space for an adult’s arm to fit through. There is also a screen on the window, but the child was able to make it through.

