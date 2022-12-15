2 men, dog missing 10 days found safe on drifting sailboat

The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found just over 200 miles east of Delaware by a tanker vessel on Tuesday.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. — Two men and a dog who went missing last week on a sailboat heading to Florida from New Jersey were found safe Tuesday night, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe DiTomasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found just over 200 miles east of Delaware by a tanker vessel around 4:15 p.m., according to CBS News

The 30-foot Atrevida II sailbot ran out of fuel and power, according to the Coast Guard.

DiTomasso and Hyde caught the attention of the tanker by waiving their arms and flag, the Coat Guard said.

DiTomasso and Hyde were traveling from Cape May to Marathon, Florida when, the USCG said, they lost contact with family and friends on Dec. 3 after they left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

"My dad is notorious for losing his cellphone or his charger," Nina DiTomasso said. "So in the beginning, we weren't super stressed. We just thought 'typical dad' and then, as it got closer to this past weekend is when we really became concerned."

The Coast Guard said the two men appeared to be in good health.