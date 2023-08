2 American tourists found sleeping atop Eiffel Tower

Security guards found the men Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say the men appeared to have gotten stuck because of how drunk they were.

PARIS, France — Two American tourists were found sleeping off a heavy night in the heights of Paris' Eiffel Tower on Monday after dodging security the night before, the monument's operator said Tuesday.

Security guards roused the men "in the early morning" as they were making their rounds before the French landmark's opening at 9 a.m. local time, publicly owned Eiffel Tower operator Sete said.

They "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were," Paris prosecutors told AFP.

The inebriated Americans had spent their illicit night under the stars in a spot normally closed to the public between the tower's second and third levels, but "did not pose any apparent threat," said Sete.

After paying for an entry ticket around 10:40 p.m. local time Sunday, the pair hopped security barriers while climbing down the stairs from the tower's top, a police source said.

Firefighters, including a specialist unit for recovering people from dangerous heights, were sent to recover the interlopers, the police source added.

Both men were brought to the police station in Paris' seventh district for questioning. Sete said it would file a criminal complaint.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.