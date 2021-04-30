What to know about the 147th Kentucky Derby

Whether it's what time is best to watch, and if you're looking for info on weather Saturday, or how to place bets: Here's more on the Kentucky Derby 2021.

The 147th Kentucky Derby is galloping forward as the country appears to be on its way to a post pandemic normal. The famous event, held in Louisville, Kentucky, was expected to bring in crowds of visitors to the state, but also to be a favorite to watch on TV Saturday.

When will the 2021 Kentucky Derby take place?



The Kentucky Derby is typically held on the first Saturday in May. This year that falls on May 1. Races will be held all day, with the true Run for the Roses set to take place at 6:57 p.m. Eastern/ 3:57 p.m. Pacific.

Where will the race take place?

2021's Kentucky Derby will happen at the usual venue, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

How can I watch the Kentucky Derby on TV?

If you don't plan on watching the Kentucky Derby in person, your local NBC station will be airing the races on May 1st.

According to NBC Sports, the 2021 Kentucky Derby will air on May 1 starting at 12 p.m. Eastern/ 9 a.m. Pacific on NBCSN. Then from 2:30 p.m. Eastern/ 11:30 a.m. Pacific on NBC.



You will also be able to stream the even live on NBCSports.com, as well as on the NBC Sports app.

How can I place bets for the Kentucky Derby?

You can place bets via TwinSpires.com according to the Derby's website. It is recommended that you sign up as soon as possible to fund your account. Go to the deposit page on the website to add funds.

What are the post positions for the 2021 Kentucky Derby?

Post positions were announced on April 27. The favorite, Essential Quality, was trained by Brad Cox, who is a Louisville, Kentucky native. Essential Quality currently draws the No. 14 position.

See more on Essential Quality and other positions on NBC Sports.

What will the winner of the Kentucky Derby receive?

In addition to a blanket of hundreds of red roses, the winner for the day will receive the Kentucky Derby Trophy and will be given an honors spot in the Winner's Circle. This year, the Derby purse has reached $3 million. That means the winner will take home over 60% of that amount, which is about $1.86 million, according to CNBC.

How many races are there on Derby day?

There will be 14 races at Churchill Downs on May 1. The Kentucky Derby will take place at 6:57 p.m. Eastern/ 3:57 p.m. Pacific.



Here is the full race schedule.

What is the weather at Churchill Downs expected to be like for the Kentucky Derby?