Grace Ross, 6, was found dead in the woods in New Carlisle, Indiana, with no clothing and blood smeared on her face.

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder and molestation charges in a 6-year-old girl's death in St. Joseph County.

St. Joseph County officers were called to New Carlisle, Indiana, on March 12 shortly after 8 p.m. on a report of a dead child.

When officers arrived, they found 6-year-old Grace Ross in the woods with no clothing and blood smeared on her face.

During the investigation, a woman brought her 14-year-old son in for questioning because he said he saw Ross in the woods.

Investigators interviewed the 14-year-old with his mother present.

The 14-year-old boy told investigators the 6-year-old girl followed him into the woods, and then he wandered off and lost track of her.

The 14-year-old then shared more information and told investigators a shadow man controlled his hands and made him strangle Ross. He told investigators he knew she was dead because he felt her soul leave her body. The suspect also said he checked Ross' pulse to make sure she was dead.

Then, the 14-year-old boy said he went back to his apartment and took a shower to remove Ross' blood from his hands. He said he put his dirty clothes behind the bathroom door before putting on fresh clothes.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center of St. Joseph County on murder and molestation charges.

According to NBC affiliate WNDU, the suspect's next hearing is scheduled for May 13 at 8:30 a.m. ET.