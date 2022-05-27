Family says 11-year-old put blood on herself, played dead to survive Texas school shooting

Miah Cerrillo survived by covering herself in blood, so the gunman thought she was already dead.

UVALDE, Texas — While much of the attention has been focused on the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, 17 people were wounded.

Among those, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo survived by covering herself in blood, so the gunman thought she was already dead.

Miah’s aunt, Blanca Rivera, said the fourth grader is struggling to cope with Tuesday’s massacre.

"Around midnight my sister-in-law called me and she was just crying like I think it just hit Miah. I think everything just came to reality now,” she said.

Rivera said Miah’s teacher Irma Garcia was one of two teachers killed. Miah’s friends and classmates were also targeted.

That’s when Rivera said Miah went into survival mode.

"Miah got some blood and put it on herself so she could pretend she was dead. She said she saw her friend full of blood and she got blood and put it on herself,” she said.

Miah was injured and taken to the hospital but has since been released.

"My brother said she had bullet fragments in her back,” Rivera said.

Rivera said their job now as a family is to be there for Miah physically, emotionally and spiritually.

"At this point, we just have to pray and ask God to help us move forward through this situation, I know it's traumatizing as it is,” she said.

Miah’s sister also attends the school. Rivera said the second grader was not injured in the shooting.

The 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the school for more than an hour before he was shot to death by Border Patrol tactical officers.