Family of 17-year-old killed in Wisconsin river stabbing speaks out

Family members have identified the 17-year-old boy who was killed Saturday as Stillwater High School Student Isaac Schuman.

SOMERSET, Wisconsin — Family members have identified the 17-year-old boy stabbed to death Saturday along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin as Isaac Schuman, a Stillwater High School honor roll student on the cusp of undertaking his senior year.

KARE 11 received a statement from the family Sunday evening, describing Isaac's "infectiously positive aura," and capacity to lift others up around him.

"He had an incredibly bright future ahead of him and we are all heartbroken and devastated beyond words that his future has been tragically and senselessly cut short," the family said in a prepared statement. "We very much appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from our friends, Isaac's friends and the Stillwater Community."

Four others were also injured in Saturday's attack — their injuries ranging from "serious to critical," according to officials.

St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson told reporters law enforcement was dispatched to the area of the Sunrise Bridge near Sunrise Park at around 3:45 p.m. on reports that multiple people had been stabbed. When deputies arrived, they found five people suffering from stab wounds, one of whom would not survive.

"I've been there so many times and every time you go there it's just people having a good time. Everybody's in good spirits. I'm absolutely shocked that this happened," said Molly Nistler of Burnsville, who was tubing down the river about 15 minutes behind the group attacked.

Sheriff Knudson said one of the victims — a 17-year-old from Stillwater now identified as Schuman — was taken to Lakeview Hospital, where he later died. The other four victims were transported to Regions Hospital; two were airlifted and two were taken by ground ambulance.

On Sunday, the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office announced in a press release the ages and home communities of the victims and added that their conditions are stable. All four suffered injuries to their chest/torso areas ranging from serious to critical. The victims include a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man from Luck, WI, a 24-year-old woman from Burnsville and a 22-year-old man from Elk River.

"Chaotic. Scary. I'm sure that anybody who witnessed this will never forget it," Knudson said. "It is a tragedy, and I feel really bad for the families."

Knudson says a 52-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested after a witness provided them with a photo of the suspect. No other suspects are being sought. The sheriff's office said on Sunday that the suspect's identity is being withheld pending formal charges, which are expected to come Monday.

Knudson said it's believed that everyone involved in the incident was tubing down the river, but didn't provide any further details about what led up to the incident.

Here is the statement KARE 11 received from the family of Isaac Schuman, in its entirety.

Isaac, our beloved son and brother, tragically passed away yesterday in the Apple River stabbing incident.

Isaac was 17, he was looking forward to his senior year at Stillwater High School, and was also preparing to apply to several universities to pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was an Honor Roll Student at Stillwater High and had recently become very involved in golf and was planning to try out for the Pony Golf Team. Also, in the last year, Isaac started a car and boat detailing business, he was growing the business rapidly and becoming quite an impressive young entrepreneur. He was mature for his age and had a forward looking mentality that was uncommon for a High School Junior.