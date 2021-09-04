x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Nation World

1 dead, 5 injured during shooting at Texas business

A Texas state trooper was also shot while pursuing the suspect.
Credit: AP
Police responded to a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Bryan, Texas. One person was killed and several people were wounded Thursday in the wake of a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, authorities said, and a state trooper was later shot during a manhunt that resulted in the suspected shooter being taken into custody. (Cassie Stricker/College Station Eagle via AP)

BRYAN, Texas — Police say one person has been killed and five people wounded in the wake of a shooting at a cabinet-making business in Bryan, Texas, that resulted in a manhunt and eventual capture of a male suspect who also shot a state trooper.  

According to KAGS, the employee showed up at Kent Moore Cabinets with a handgun and opened fire at the warehouse just before 3:30 p.m. The shooting took place in the bays where employees make cabinets.

Bryan police said four were transported to the hospital in critical condition, one person was transported with a minor injury and another person went to the hospital after experiencing an asthma attack.

One of the people who was shot later died, police said.

While pursuing the suspect, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot in a neighboring county.

The department said the trooper is in serious but stable condition.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

At this time, it isn't known what motivated the shooting.