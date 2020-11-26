Multiple Ohio State players test positive for COVID-19; game canceled

Ohio State already has had one game canceled this season due to COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football game against Illinois on Saturday has been canceled.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the Buckeyes are dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Letterman Row's Tim May, who is a frequent guest on Wall to Wall Sports on 10TV, says the team has isolated the people who tested positive.

10TV also confirmed the positive cases before the program released a statement Friday night saying the game was canceled due to even more positive cases.

Rowland reported the tests involve multiple position groups.

The team was preparing for Illinois up until Friday.

The Big Ten Conference has a policy that if the positivity rate rises above 5% or the population positivity rate is above 7.5%, team activities would have to be paused for seven days.

10TV confirmed the Buckeyes practiced on Wednesday and the team posted online that it practiced on Thursday.

Thankful to be out here playing the game we love ‼️#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/cH4fdC0blW — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 26, 2020

Ohio State already has had one game canceled this season due to COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program.

The Ohio State team Twitter account posted about it being game week on Wednesday evening.