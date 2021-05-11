'Movies by Moonlight' set to return to Easton Town Center in June

The free outdoor movie event will kick off June 1, with showtimes beginning at dusk on each Tuesday throughout the month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Movies by Moonlight is set to return to Easton's Town Square this summer.

In an effort to keep everyone safe, organizers are asking moviegoers to stay within designated social-distancing circles, which will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The lineup for June is as follows:

June 1: The Wizard of Oz

June 8: The LEGO Movie 2

June 15: Field of Dreams

June 22: Despicable Me

Despicable Me June 29: Sonic the Hedgehog