Mount Gilead High School senior killed after crashing vehicle into tree in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — A student at Mount Gilead High School was killed when he crashed his vehicle into a tree early Friday morning in Gilead Township.

Eighteen-year-old Landon Hanahan was driving a 2006 Jeep Liberty northbound on County Road 30 around 5:45 a.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Hanahan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead when emergency responders arrived, OSHP said.

Hanahan was finishing up his senior year at Mount Gilead and had made the honor and merit roll this year, the school's principal told 10TV.