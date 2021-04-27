x
Mount Carmel Health now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Mount Carmel East Hospital is now offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit: Attila Balazs/MTI via AP, File
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 file photo, a nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mount Carmel East Hospital joins several other locations throughout Columbus now offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

The walk-in clinic will operate Monday through Saturday at the hospital’s Community Vaccine Clinic, located at 6001 East Broad Street. 

Anyone 16 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, provided those under the age of 18 are accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

The walk-in clinic hours are:

  • Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.

You can learn more about vaccine availability here.

