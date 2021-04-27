Mount Carmel Health now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Mount Carmel East Hospital is now offering walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The walk-in clinic will operate Monday through Saturday at the hospital’s Community Vaccine Clinic, located at 6001 East Broad Street.

Anyone 16 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, provided those under the age of 18 are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The walk-in clinic hours are:

Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.