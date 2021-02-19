More than $2.8 million worth of cocaine-covered cereal seized in Cincinnati

A drug-detecting dog named Bico was checking a shipment from Peru when he alerted to the cereal that was headed to Hong Kong.

CINCINNATI — Forty-four pounds of cereal covered in cocaine was seized in Cincinnati by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

CBP said the cereal shipment from South America was seized on Feb. 13.

A drug-detecting dog named Bico was checking a shipment from Peru when he alerted to the cereal that was headed to a home in Hong Kong.

Officers checked the box and saw the cereal contained white powder and covered with a gray substance.

The officers tested the flakes and it tested positive for cocaine.