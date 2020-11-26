Texas mom thankful after daughter donates kidney

One family in Dallas has a lot to be thankful for today. A year ago, they started on what they had no idea would be a whirlwind of a journey.

DALLAS, Pa. — This time last year, Jillian Libenson of Dallas got some concerning news about her mother, Iris.

"I found out last Thanksgiving that my mom was going to need a kidney," explained Jillian. "it wasn't even something I considered not to do immediately. As soon as I found out, I went and went through the testing, the blood testing, to see if we would be a match."

"She kind of takes me close to her, and she said, 'No mom of mine is going on dialysis. I want to give you my kidney.' And I was, I was absolutely floored," said Iris when she explained to Newswatch 16 her daughter's decision to donate a kidney.

"I never would have asked her."

The surgery was delayed because of the pandemic and took place in October. Both women are doing well, but COVID-19 has done more than delay the donation for this mother and daughter.

"I saw Jill the day she left the hospital, and, you know, we both had masks on," said Iris. "Do you know we haven't hugged? We haven't hugged! Seems incredible to me! I don't know exactly when we'll be able to, I'm hoping after three months. Isn't that a long time to wait?"

The Libensons in Dallas, PA have a lot to be thankful for this #Thanksgiving. Learn more about the precious gift Jillian gave her mother, Iris, tonight @WNEP pic.twitter.com/l3No2LpOMk — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) November 26, 2020

Even though Iris isn't sure when she will be able to properly thank her daughter for the sacrifice with a mother-daughter hug, they both agree they have something very special to be thankful for.