Missing 17-year-old girl from Lancaster safely located

Kennedy Severt was reported missing Monday morning.

LANCASTER, Ohio — Update: Police say Kennedy Severt was located Monday afternoon.

Original story:

Police have reason to believe a 17-year-old girl missing from Lancaster is somewhere in Columbus or the surrounding area.

Kennedy Severt left her home in Lancaster, on Sunday, April 4, according to Lancaster police.

Severt is described as having long brown hair and blue eyes. She is roughly 5 feet, five inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.