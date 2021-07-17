x
Florida woman charged with aggravated manslaughter after 2-year-old dies in hot car

Police say she was supposed to drive the girl to daycare, but went home first and forgot about the toddler until hours later.
Credit: Miami-Dade Corrections

MIAMI — A Florida woman is facing criminal charges in the death of a 2-year-old child left in a hot car, police say. 

Jail records showed Saturday that Juana Perez-Domingo, 43, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child. Bond was set at $50,000, and no attorney was listed for the woman. 

Police say Perez-Domingo was supposed to drive the young girl to daycare in Homestead early Friday morning. 

She drove the girl to her own home first — the daycare wasn’t open yet — and then got distracted and forgot about the child until returning to the vehicle seven hours later.

