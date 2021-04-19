Mayor Ginther, local leaders call for peace

Monday’s meeting aims to address “peace and justice” in the community, according to Ginther.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther and other Columbus-area elected officials plan to call for peace during a press conference on Monday.

The plea is in response to recent events that have happened locally and nationally, according to a release from Mayor Ginther’s office. It also comes as closing arguments are presented in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

Just last week, several people were arrested in connection to a protest at Columbus police headquarters. Bodycam footage captured officers working to control a group of people who had breached the building.

Protest organizers later released a statement saying the plan was to get inside to stage a sit-in honoring George Floyd. The protest also took place in response to a recent officer-involved shooting. Just one day prior, an armed man was killed during an altercation with officers at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s hospital.