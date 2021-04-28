Mayor Ginther calls on U.S. Department of Justice to review Columbus police reform efforts

The review would work to identify possible racial biases within Columbus policing efforts, while also offering solutions for reform.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a review into the Columbus Division of Police.

The review would work to identify possible racial biases within Columbus policing efforts, while also offering solutions for reform, according to a letter addressed to the DOJ on Wednesday.

“The City of Columbus is committed to reform,” the letter, signed by Mayor Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein, reads in part. “We must align the reality of how we are policing with community expectations of how we should be policing.”

As part of the review, Ginther is asking the DOJ to evaluate current reform efforts and pinpoint any possible deficiencies and racial disparities within the division. The letter cites a "fierce opposition from leadership within the Columbus Division of Police," despite former efforts to improve police reform.

Ginther’s request comes just one week after the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant. Body camera footage from the incident shows Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon shoot and kill Bryant as she lunged at a woman while holding a knife.

“This is not about one particular officer, policy, or incident; rather, this is about reforming the entire institution of policing in Columbus,” the letter reads, in part. “Simply put: We need to change the culture of the Columbus Division of Police.”