Mansfield police shoot man who confronted them with a knife

According to police, officers told the man to drop the knife and the suspect refused to comply with the officer's commands.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Mansfield that happened Thursday afternoon.

Mansfield police say they were called to the 300 block of Wood Street around 5:30 p.m. in regard to a 911 hang-up call.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a knife in front of one of the apartments.

According to police, officers told the man to drop the knife and the man refused to comply with the officer's commands.

Officers attempted to use a taser on the man but it had no effect, police say.

The man then entered the apartment, still armed with a knife and another individual was inside the room yelling for help.

Police say the officers then fired their guns at the suspect as he attempted to re-enter the apartment. The man was hit by the officer's gunfire.

The victim inside the home and the suspect with the knife were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

No officers were injured.

The officers involved were Officer Mark Boggs, who joined the Mansfield Division of Police on November 14, 2016, and Officer Clay Blair, who joined the Mansfield Division of Police on November 14, 2019.

The officers were placed on administrative leave, which is the division's policy.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending notification to the family.