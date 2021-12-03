x
Man running from police is stopped by car door at Chick-fil-A, video shows

One hungry customer jumped into action as he waited for his chicken sandwich.
Credit: Jacksonville Texas Police Department

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One man was in for a lot more than a chicken sandwich during his visit to a Texas Chick-fil-A  Friday.

Police say the hungry customer actually helped officers catch a man who had stolen a vehicle. 

Video shows officers chasing a man through a Chick-fil-A parking lot when a car door opens, hits the man, and throws him to the ground. Police say they were then able to quickly apprehend the man. 

You can watch the full video below.

