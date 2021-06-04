x
Man in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Franklin County

The man was not hurt. One deputy suffered minor injuries from glass.
Franklin County Deputy fired multiple shots at a suspect on Hilton Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at Franklin County deputies. 

It happened at Alpine Village Apartments on Hilton Avenue early Tuesday morning. The media relations manager for Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maureen Kocot, tells 10TV deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the apartment complex around 1:30 a.m. 

When deputies approached the vehicle, the man inside reportedly started shooting at the deputies. Kocot says at least one deputy returned fire. The man was not hurt and was taken into custody. 

One deputy suffered minor injuries from glass. 

This case is under investigation. Stay with 10TV.com for updates. 