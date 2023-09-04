Nearly a dozen others — three of which were children — were taken to the hospital in various conditions, according to officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOODLAND, Calif. — At least one person is dead after a 13-year-old driving a stolen car crashed in Woodland, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Officials say the crash happened at the College and Court streets intersection and involved at least three cars, two of which caught fire.

Nearly a dozen others — three of which were children — were taken to the hospital in various conditions, according to officials.

Officials say the crash started after a car was seen by an officer "driving erratically."

When the officer went to pull over the 13-year-old driver, who took the car from a family member, they drove off northbound on College Street where they hit two other cars, according to police.

The one confirmed death is said to be a woman.

California Highway Patrol and police are investigating.

People are advised to avoid the area and drivers should find alternative routes.