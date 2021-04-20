Lt. Gov. Husted hosts meeting with Asian American neighbors

The meeting happened after one that was supposed to take place earlier this month was postponed.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted hosted a private discussion with a group of Asian Americans at his home over the weekend, according to his press secretary Hayley Call-Carducci.

Husted scheduled the meeting with 70 members of his Upper Arlington community after receiving negative feedback about one of his tweets, which many deemed offensive.

On March 26, Husted shared an article about former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield telling CNN he believes the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, despite having no evidence.

In the tweet, Husted wrote: "So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?"

So it appears it was the Wuhan Virus after all?https://t.co/zmimtlZ9Ev



Ex-CDC director says he believes coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab — Jon Husted (@JonHusted) March 26, 2021

Husted responded to criticism over the tweet, saying, “I didn’t’ offend anybody” and he “did nothing wrong." It’s unclear what the discussion entailed over the weekend with members of his Upper Arlington community.