Zoombezi transforming into ZOMBIEzi Bay starting in September

POWELL, Ohio — Zoombezi Bay announced the waterpark will be transformed into ZOMBIEzi Bay starting in September.
The waterpark said ZOMBIEzi Bay will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from September 17 through October 31. The park will also have bonus dates on October 14, 21 and 28. All of those dates are on a Thursday.
The zombie-themed park will be open from 6 p.m. through midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays.
Park admission will cost $28.99 on all September dates and Thursdays and Sundays in October. The price will increase to $32.99 on Fridays and Saturdays in October. Parking will cost $10.
All Gold Members and 2021 Zoombezi Season Pass Holders will get $10 off admission and free parking.
The waterpark will be releasing new information about ZOMBIEzi Bay every Tuesday until August.