Zoombezi transforming into ZOMBIEzi Bay starting in September

POWELL, Ohio — Zoombezi Bay announced the waterpark will be transformed into ZOMBIEzi Bay starting in September.

The waterpark said ZOMBIEzi Bay will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from September 17 through October 31. The park will also have bonus dates on October 14, 21 and 28. All of those dates are on a Thursday.

The zombie-themed park will be open from 6 p.m. through midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays.

🧟‍♀️Coming this Fall: The waves of Zoombezi Bay will be replaced by waves of terror at ZOMBIEzi Bay! The undead will... Posted by Zoombezi Bay on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Park admission will cost $28.99 on all September dates and Thursdays and Sundays in October. The price will increase to $32.99 on Fridays and Saturdays in October. Parking will cost $10.

All Gold Members and 2021 Zoombezi Season Pass Holders will get $10 off admission and free parking.