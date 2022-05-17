Zoombezi Bay announces summer schedule, new dedicated entrance

The waterpark will be open for all guests and season pass holders from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zoombezi Bay is getting ready to welcome guests back for the summer with a sneak peek this weekend before opening for the season.

The waterpark will be open for all guests and season pass holders from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

The regular season will begin on May 28 with daily openings until Aug. 12. Zoombezi Bay will then be open weekends from Aug. 13 through Sept. 5, followed by the return of ZOMBIEzi Bay on Sept. 16.

On Tuesday, Zoombezi Bay announced a reimagined and relocated park entrance. Officials said the entrance, located near Big Boa Falls and Python Plunge, will feature direct parking lot access, expanded ADA parking facilities, a new ticketing building and improved security procedures.

There will also still be an exclusive season pass holders entrance and access to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium through a new admission gate in Adventure Cove.

The new entrance means guests will no longer need to enter the zoo first to access Zoombezi Bay.

There is also a new retail location, Sea Star Sundries, that will feature merchandise and be the dedicated location for strollers and wheelchairs.

Zoombezi Bay also announced events for the summer including the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, Summer Nights and Christmas in July. To view the calendar of events, click here.

The waterpark is now hiring for the summer. Potential employees can earn between $13-17/hour in various positions including food/beverage, retail, maintenance and lifeguards.