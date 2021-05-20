Zoombezi Bay opens this weekend for a sneak peek, summer seasons starts May 29

The waterpark will reopen to the public for the weekend of May 22 and the regular season will kick off May 29.

POWELL, Ohio — Zoombezi Bay is getting ready to welcome guests back for the summer.

Hours for the special weekend event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The regular season will run from May 29 with daily openings until Aug. 8.

The waterpark will only be open on weekends from Aug. 21 through Sept. 6.

Zoombezi Bay will have some guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state health orders.

All visits will require a dated, timed ticket, including Season Pass and Gold Members until 3 p.m. After 3 p.m., no reservations are needed.

The park says from May 22 through June 1, guests will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing isn't possible.

Once the state lifts all COVID-19 health orders on June 2, the waterpark says operations will return to normal.

Those who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear face masks. Unvaccinated guests will be recommended to wear masks except when they are on water rides.