Zoom partial outage causes headache on first day of school

Students and teachers across Ohio experienced difficulties with their first day back to school as video conference service Zoom experienced a partial outage.

Parents at Hilliard City Schools said they expected to have some issues on the first day back as so many students will be attending virtual classes. Parent Kristin Robison said she spent the night before checking technology with her children.

“So we made sure that their iPads were all charged and we made sure they could each access their modules for their first few periods just to make sure they were there and available for them,” Robison said.

Her daughter starting off third grade did not have issues attending her classes. Robison said her two middle schoolers started off the day without issues, around 11:30 the two were unable to connect to their next class.

“They were a little frustrated, they were a little freaked out, they both emailed their teachers to make sure that they were counted for their attendance.”

Other parents in the district said their children experienced the same issues. One parent said their child was unable to log onto their first class of the day but eventually was able to log onto others.

Parents said the district was staying in contact with them and students to make sure all were counted for attendance and were able to catch up on any assignments or lessons they missed.