Zoombezi Bay transforming into ‘ZOMBIEzi Bay’ in September

Zoombezi Bay will become a Halloween-themed park from Sept. 16 through Oct. 30.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Like the monster in a horror movie sequel, ZOMBIEzi Bay is coming back.

This fall, Zoombezi Bay will be transformed into the Halloween event once again beginning Sept. 16 on select days.

ZOMBIEzi Bay will be held on Friday and Saturday nights in September and every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night in October with additional hours on Thursday, Oct. 27. Hours for Thursday/Sunday are 6 to 10 p.m. with 6 p.m. to midnight hours on Friday and Saturday.

Admission is $28.99 for all September dates and Thursdays and Sundays in October and $32.99 for any Friday or Saturday in October. Parking is $10.

Zoombezi Bay Season Pass Holders and Gold Members for 2022 receive free parking and can purchase tickets for only $14.99. Columbus Zoo and Wilds members save $3 on admission.

Guests will be able to explore four haunted houses, two scare zones, six amusement rides and other “sinister” surprises.

Zoombezi Bay notes guests should expect to be scared not only inside the haunted houses, but also while roaming the park pathways.

Strobe lights, loud sounds, music and fog will also be in use. Those with light and sound sensitivity, heart or lung conditions, or any other condition that could be aggravated by special effects should not participate.

The park says parent discretion is advised and the experience is recommended for guests ages 13 and older.

Below is a breakdown of main attractions at ZOMBIEzi Bay. For more information, click here.

SCARE ZONES

Devastation—NEW!

Zombies have descended upon the town of Dead River, Ohio, leaving destruction in their wake. Can you survive the undead, or will you become a permanent resident of this town?

Photosynthesis, presented by Mtn Dew

Did you know that when plants die, they don’t really die? In Photosynthesis, Mother Nature is hungry and out for revenge. Will you escape or be the next meal?

HAUNTS

Catacombs, presented by Mtn Dew

Welcome to the Catacombs! Visit the realm of the undead and the corpse-laden corridors of those who came before you. Will you be their next meal? Or, will they summon you to join them in their eternal party?

Eternal Darkness, presented by Mtn Dew

Are you afraid of the dark? You will be after an encounter with the Eternal Darkness—if you make it out alive, that is. The netherworld has come to life in this near pitch-black experience. Can you find your way out before it is too late?

Pleasant Screams, presented by Versiti Blood Center of Ohio

Enter the mysterious research facility known as Pleasant Dreams Laboratory, a world-famous sleep study facility…or is it? Take a tour of the Laboratory and come face-to-face with your worst nightmares.

Sinister Sideshow

Step right up and enter the Sinister Sideshow! Don your 3D glasses and check out the sideshow. Evil clowns and blood-curdling acts all under the Big Top…what could go wrong?

BREWS AND BITES: CRAFT BEER & FOOD FESTIVAL

ZOMBIEzi Bay is crawling with new flavors this fall! Featuring more than 50 craft beers, ciders, and hard seltzers, as well as 17 delicious food items and three non-alcoholic specialty beverages to try, the Brews and Bites Craft Beer & Food Festival has something for everyone. Discover new favorites as you sample your way through the menu and save with a six-item tasting card, available for just $27 plus tax. Themed food and beverage highlights include: Darkness Nachos, Porky Fries, Buffalo Mac & Cheese, S’mores Churros. Violet Margarita, Pretzel Breadsticks With Craft Beer Cheese Dip, Injectable Donut Holes, and more.

RIDES

This horror theme park experience is not complete until guests have also explored an additional feature found at no other haunted event in Central Ohio—amusement rides! Normally a part of the Adventure Cove region at the Columbus Zoo, six pulse-pounding amusement rides will be included with ZOMBIEzi Bay admission, including Sea Dragon, which was recently recognized by American Coasters Enthusiasts as the oldest operating roller coaster in the state.

ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES AND INFORMATION

ZOMBIEzi Bay Blood Drive, hosted by Versiti Blood Center of Ohio

Date: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Location: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium