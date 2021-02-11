‘It’s a terrible tragedy’: Zanesville football coach reflects on former student following death

"We'll miss number 22." | The former football coach and family friend of a recent graduate who was found dead over the weekend is remembering him fondly.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A recent Zanesville High School graduate who was found dead Saturday is being remembered for the joy he brought to the many who knew him.

Deputies found the bodies of 20-year-old Malakai Curry and 24-year-old Daniel Franzoi at a dump located off State Route 26 on Wilson Lane, after receiving a complaint the men were missing.

One of the dump's owners, 38-year-old Jacob Wilson, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of abuse of a corpse in connection to their deaths.

Chad Grandstaff, the assistant principal and head football coach at Zanesville High School, coached Curry and, before that, his brother.

Grandstaff knows the Curry family well, which is why he says it was particularly shocking to hear the news of the 20-year-old’s death.

“He was one of the most genuine, caring, compassionate, you know, people you’re gonna meet,” said Grandstaff. “Every day he came to practice with a smile on his face.”

In regard to the news of Malakai’s death, Grandstaff said. “It’s a terrible tragedy, you know, and my heart goes out to his family,” adding, “We’re all better people because we got to spend time with Malakai.”

Family and friends held a vigil Monday night to honor Curry, Grandstaff said.

“He was just one of those, you know, there are spirit builders,” Grandstaff said. “We were blessed that he was one of our spirit builders, for sure, and we’ll miss number 22.”