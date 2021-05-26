Zanesville firefighter killed in ATV crash

The crash happened on Prior Road near Fawn Drive in Muskingum County just before 4 a.m.

A Zanesville firefighter was killed in an ATV crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to OSHP, 27-year-old Austin Eveland of Nashport was going westbound on Prior Road when his ATV went off the roadway striking a ditch, traffic sign and overturned.

Eveland was pronounced dead by the Muskingum County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation.

The Zanesville Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 88 Facebook page posted about Eveland’s death.

"He never asked for handouts and WORKED for every cent he earned. We will all miss your contagious smile, laugh and most of all personality," the post read.