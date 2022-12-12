Zac Brown Band coming to Nationwide Arena in 2023

The GRAMMY award-winning country band will be performing at Nationwide Arena on June 30, 2023 as part of their "From the Fire Tour."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Country music fans have a lot to be excited about in 2023 as Zac Brown Band announced their latest tour dates with one stop in Columbus.

The GRAMMY award-winning country band will be performing at Nationwide Arena on June 30, 2023 as part of their "From the Fire Tour."

Zac Brown Band's new tour dates come at the heels of their "Out in the Middle Tour" and the release of "The Comeback (Deluxe)."

Tickets for the concert next summer go on sale Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

According to a release, the new tour will showcase Zac Brown Band’s southern rock style, serving as an ode to fans and those that have lent a helping hand to pull this country out from the fire of these past few years.

The band has plans to perform over 30 shows and will be joined by multiple country artists like Marcus King and King Calaway on select dates along the way.

“This past year was monumental, and we’re thrilled to bring all that momentum with us into 2023 and onto the ‘From the Fire Tour,’” said Zac Brown. “We are all like family in this band and having the opportunity to bring our music from city to city is something we never take for granted. We can’t wait to be back out on the road with our fans.”